Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 526 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

