Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after buying an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after buying an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

