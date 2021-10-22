Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $50,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

