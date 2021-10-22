Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Tops $6.64 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $17,536.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00437556 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

