Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.12

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 3393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $15,958,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $10,255,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 99.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 206,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.