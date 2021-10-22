Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

NYSE APD opened at $293.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

