Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.66.

EADSY stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

