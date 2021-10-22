Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aisin in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. Aisin has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

