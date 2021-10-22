Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

