Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,430,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

MSFT stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average is $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

