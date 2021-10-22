Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period.

IWC traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.69.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

