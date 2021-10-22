Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,775. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $110.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

