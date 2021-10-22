Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

