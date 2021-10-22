Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,128. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.