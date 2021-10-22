Alexandria Forbes Sells 30,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MGTX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.22.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
