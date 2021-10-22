Alexandria Forbes Sells 30,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MGTX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 22.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

