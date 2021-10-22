Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK opened at $103.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Allakos by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

