Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

