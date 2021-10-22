Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $2,165,800.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88.

ALGM stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

