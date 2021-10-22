AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $12.23. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 172,821 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 72,219 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,114,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 59.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 139,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

