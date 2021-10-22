Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,487 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.97% of SailPoint Technologies worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

SAIL stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

