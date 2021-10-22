Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $36.63 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,067 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.53% of First American Financial worth $36,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $75.00 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

