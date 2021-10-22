Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 17,983 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $52,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $705.14 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $707.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $1.17. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

