Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 50,175 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $42,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.