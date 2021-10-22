Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 78,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,205. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

