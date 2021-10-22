Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.39.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$42.90 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

