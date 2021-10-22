Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Critical Survey

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allin and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 3 2 0 2.40

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allin and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $137.18 million 9.41 -$21.00 million $0.81 64.84

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -12.67% 29.93% 13.06%

Summary

Agilysys beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

