Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

