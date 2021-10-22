Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $23.71

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.71, but opened at $21.43. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 34 shares.

TKNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

