Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet stock traded down $79.46 on Friday, reaching $2,758.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

