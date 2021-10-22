Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet stock traded down $79.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,758.59. 80,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

