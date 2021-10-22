Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,837.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.38. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

