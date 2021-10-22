Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million, a PE ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

