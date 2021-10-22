Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

PINE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,977. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

