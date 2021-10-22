Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €206.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AAD stock opened at €189.20 ($222.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €159.71. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €183.60 ($216.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.96.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
