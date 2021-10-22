Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €206.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAD stock opened at €189.20 ($222.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €159.71. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €183.60 ($216.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.96.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

