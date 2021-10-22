Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Ameren stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,353,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.