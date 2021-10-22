América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. América Móvil has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AMOV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

