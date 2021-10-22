American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.