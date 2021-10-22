American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.