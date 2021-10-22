Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,619,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $99,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

