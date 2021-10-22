Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

