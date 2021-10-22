Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

