Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.02. 389,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

