Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

