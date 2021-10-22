Analysts Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

