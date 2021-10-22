Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.25. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,179. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

