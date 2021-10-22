Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teradyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 10.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

