Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.82). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($3.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

MTN traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $354.49. 245,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $227.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.