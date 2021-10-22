Analysts Offer Predictions for MGIC Investment Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

