Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT at $27.46

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

