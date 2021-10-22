Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.50

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

